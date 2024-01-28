No question of going anywhere else now, leaving NDA-fold: Nitish Kumar

Patna: JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday after a dramatic volte-face, asserted that there is now no question of him going anywhere else, leaving the NDA-fold.

Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here, hours after he resigned from the post, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Grand Alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA.

"I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so... I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else,” the 72-year-old leader told reporters after taking oath as the CM.

He said a total of eight people took oath on Sunday as ministers, and names of the remaining ones will be decided soon.

BJP leaders - Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha - will be the deputy chief ministers, Kumar said.

Kumar also said he was committed to the development of Bihar.