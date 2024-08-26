No question of my retirement from active politics: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that she was not retiring from active politics and alleged that the "casteist media" had been "propagating such fake news".

The 68-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"To foil the conspiracies of opponents to weaken the Ambedkarite caravan of the Bahujans, like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the venerable Kanshi Ram ji, my decision to remain dedicated to the self-respect and self-esteem movement of BSP till my last breath is firm," she said in a post on X.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">1. बहुजनों के अम्बेडकरवादी कारवाँ को कमजोर करने की विरोधियों की साजिशों को विफल करने के संकल्प हेतु बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर एवं मान्यवर श्री कांशीराम जी की तरह ही मेरी जिन्दगी की आखिरी सांस तक बीएसपी के आत्म-सम्मान व स्वाभिमान मूवमेन्ट को समर्पित रहने का फैसला अटल।</p>— Mayawati (@Mayawati) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mayawati/status/1827944380067447155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

"That is, there is no question of my retirement from active politics. Ever since the party has put forward Akash Anand as the successor of BSP in my absence or in dire ill health, the casteist media has been propagating such fake news that people should be cautious," Mayawati said in Hindi.

"Although earlier also rumours were spread about me being made the president (of India), whereas the venerable Kanshi Ram ji had rejected a similar offer and said that becoming the president meant retiring from active politics which was not acceptable to him in the interest of the party, then how was it possible for his disciple to accept it?" she said.