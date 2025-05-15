No radiation leak from any nuclear facility in Pakistan, says IAEA

New Delhi: Global nuclear watchdog IAEA has said there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan during the country's recent military conflict with India.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) statement came amid claims being made on social media that Pakistan's nuclear facilities were hit by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," an IAEA spokesperson told a news agency.

Earlier, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, rejected suggestions that India hit Kirana Hills, home to Pakistan's nuclear installations.

"We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," Air Marshal Bharti said at a media briefing on May 12.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between the two nations.

He said India's military action was in the conventional domain and denied speculation about a nuclear war.