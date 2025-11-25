No rain in Odisha for next 7 days despite two systems in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said Odisha is unlikely to receive rain in the next seven days even though two weather systems are developing over the Bay of Bengal, one of which may intensify beyond a depression.

Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Dr Manorama Mohanty said the two systems will have hardly any effect on the state in the coming week.

"Dry spell will continue though some places may experience cloudy sky. No rain warning for Odisha till December 1," she told reporters.

Mohanty’s statement has brought a big relief to farmers across coastal and southern districts, who had already started harvesting paddy though the crop was not fully matured.

The IMD in its evening bulletin said the well-marked low pressure area over Malaysia and adjoining Strait of Malacca moved westnorthwestwards and intensified into a depression on Tuesday morning. The system is very likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and intensify further during the next 48 hours.

Similarly, another low pressure area has been formed over Comorin and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become well marked low pressure area during next 24 hours and intensify into a depression.

Mohanty, however, said these two systems were far away from the Odisha coast and unlikely to have any impact on the state for next seven days.

However, weather scientists are keeping a close watch on both the systems and keeping track of its movement.