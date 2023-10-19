No rains during Durga Puja till Ashtami, possibility of drizzle, moderate rain on remaining days

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) With the city geared for the Durga Puja extravaganza from October 20, the Met office on Thursday said the revellers will not be troubled by rain till 'Ashtami' (the eigth day of Navratri) on October 22.

There may, however, be light drizzle in the city and the coastal districts on 'Navami' (the ninth day of Navratri) on October 23 which will intensify on the next day -'Dashami', the last day of the festival.

An IMD official said that though the monsoon has retreated from West Bengal already, there is possibility of formation of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal on October 21. It will gradually move towards the coast of Odisha and West Bengal but will have any impact till October 22.

"There will be fair weather Ashtami. On 'Navami' there will be only light rain in coastal South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and some parts of Kolkata. From 'Dashami', i.e October 24 the intensity of the rain will increase from light to moderate in these areas. In the remaining Gangetic areas of West Bengal there will be light rain. North Bengal districts will remain dry," IMD East, Director, Sanjib Banerjee told PTI.

Asked to comment, a spokesperson of 75 Pally in Bhabanipur area of the city, which draws large crowds, told PTI that rains have never been able to spoil the puja spirit.

"We can only pray to the Goddess. A few spells of rain can even be auspicious," the spokesman Subir Das told PTI.

Preparations for the state-sponsored 'Durga Puja Carnival' on Indira Gandhi Sarani featuring the award winning pujas slated to be held on October 27 may be affected if the rain continues, he added. PTI SUS KK KK