No rallies on Bangladesh situation allowed in West Tripura: Police

Agartala, Aug 11 (PTI) The Tripura police have decided not to allow agitations or rallies in the West Tripura district, including Agartala, to maintain the law and order situation in view of the volatile situation in Bangladesh, an officer said on Sunday.

The police have also arrested two persons for posting provocative messages on social media to avoid unrest or untoward incidents.

"The situation in Bangladesh is unstable. The vigil on the international border has been stepped up. The Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has been performing joint patrolling with the BSF troops along the border to thwart any intrusion bid from across the border," the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, told reporters.

As part of precautionary measures, police have decided not to allow protest rallies or programmes related to Bangladesh, he said.

"Please refrain from forwarding/sending/circulating any provocative message. Group admins of Whatsapp groups shall be liable for legal action if any such message is posted in their group," the police wrote on its official Facebook page.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with posting provocative audio messages on social media and a case has been registered at the Airport police station, the police wrote on the page. Other accused are being identified for legal action.

"We have already arrested two youths for spreading inflammatory posts on social media. The police are keeping a close eye on maintaining law and order at any cost," the SP said.

The SP also said a Hindu organisation tried to organise a rally protesting attacks on minority people in Bangladesh but the police did not give permission.

Meanwhile, the Agartala Press Club on Sunday protested against the attack on media people in Bangladesh after the regime change.

"At least five journalists were murdered while about 100 media persons were injured in attacks in the neighbouring country since August 5. We condemn the attack on the media," said Jayanta Bhattacharya, the president of Agartala Press Club.

Notably, after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh following violent student agitation, a volatile situation still prevails in the neighbouring country even after the formation of the interim government. PTI PS SBN SBN