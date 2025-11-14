First time no re-poll, violence in Bihar; PM Modi hails zero violence

New Delhi: In a first, the Bihar assembly polls this time saw no voting day deaths and no re-polling being ordered in any constituency.

In the past assembly polls, the state witnessed violence, deaths and re-election, official data shows.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here after NDA's landslide win in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said gone are the days when elections in the state witnessed violence, booth capturing and repolls due to malpractices.

He noted that this time there were no incidents of violence in the state during polls, and the Election Commission did not have to order any repoll in any of the polling stations.

"Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place," he said.

He also noted that on earlier occasions, polling in certain constituencies of the state used to end at 3 PM due to fear of Maoists. But now polling continues for 11 hours, like in other areas.

Polling usually commences at 7 AM and concludes at 6 PM.

Modi congratulated people for reposing faith in democracy and the Election Commission by voting in record numbers in the assembly elections.

Bihar has an electorate of over 7.45 crore. With 66.91 per cent voter turnout, it was the highest since the first Bihar elections in 1951. As many as 3.51 crore electors turned up at polling stations to cast their vote. Bihar recorded the highest female voter turnout in its history.

In the 1985 elections, 63 deaths were reported, and re-polling was ordered in 156 booths, the data showed.

During the 1990 elections, 87 people died in poll-related violence.

In 1995, then chief election commissioner T N Seshan ordered the postponement of the Bihar elections four times due to unprecedented violence and electoral malpractices.

In 2005, re-polling was held in 660 booths due to violence and malpractices, according to the data.

The counting of votes for this year's two-phase assembly polls is underway in Bihar.