No reduction made in ration under PDS: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asserted that no reduction has been made in ration under the public distribution system to the beneficiaries.

He said the state government is duty bound to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to the beneficiaries under the 'ghar ghar ration' scheme, according to an official statement.

Chairing a meeting here to review the scheme, the chief minister said, "Due to their vested political interests, some rumour-mongers had spread canards that a huge reduction has been made in ration by the state government." Mann, according to the statement, said this was "baseless and unwarranted" as all the beneficiaries are getting the facility under the scheme and full ration is being given to them.

Mann said he had already sought a report pertaining to it from all the deputy commissioners across the state so that beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme regularly.

Mann said the ration is being distributed to the beneficiaries through the Model Fair Price Shops (MFPS) set up across the state. He said 1.54 crore beneficiaries are getting the ration through 40.19 lakh ration cards and this will continue. PTI SUN MNK MNK