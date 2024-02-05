No relation between deaths from heart attacks and COVID vaccine, Gujarat minister tells Assembly

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) There is no relation between the COVID-19 vaccine and deaths caused by heart attacks, Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel said in the Assembly on Monday.

Advertisment

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly here, sought to know the government's stand on a popular notion among citizens that deaths from heart attacks in recent times were due to some side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine or any other medicine.

In his reply, Patel said, "This notion is totally baseless. Nearly 250 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the country. Heart attacks are not caused because of any side-effect of the vaccine. There is no relation between deaths due to heart attacks and the coronavirus vaccine." "It is possible people may have got infected with fibrosis (a serious lung disease) due to COVID-19, which might decrease the capacity of lungs due to blockages. Otherwise, there is no relation between heart attacks and the coronavirus vaccine," Patel told the House.

Incidentally, several deaths due to heart issues were reported in Gujarat recently, including during 'garba' events, which mark Navratri festivities, in October last year.

At the time, Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel had expressed concern on the issue while speaking at a function.

During his visit to Gujarat in October last year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study and said those who had earlier suffered a severe bout of COVID-19 should stay away from hard workouts, running and strenuous exercises for a year or two to avoid heart attacks and cardiac arrests. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM