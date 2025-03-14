No religion has such rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur: No country and religion has such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday on the occasion of Holi and asserted that India moves ahead through festivals.

Addressing the traditional "Narsingh Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur, he stressed that Holi gives out the message of maintaining an "akhand" (intact) country through unity. "The vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' will be fulfilled," he stressed.

"No country in the world, no caste, no religion has such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma. We have faith in Sanatan Dharma and the faith is the soul of festivals. India moves ahead through festivals." Adityanath said.

"You have seen that those who oppose Sanatan Dharma have seen the ability ('saamarth') of Sanatan Dharma as well as that of India through the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Over 66 crore devotees came together and got blessings in the mega bathing rituals at Sangam. There was no discrimination based on caste or region," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister told the gathering.

Posing a rhetorical question to the audience, Adityanath said, "Who are the people who want to divide us? It is those who opposed the Ram temple, those involved in cow smuggling, and used to encourage the cow killers and make them a partner in power."

"These are those people who used to say that 'Bharat' can never be a 'viksit Bharat'. Their intention towards the country and Sanatan Dharma is well known. Hence, I have come to tell you that we have to take forward the tradition of festivals," he said.

"Lord Ram has taught us to move on the path of 'maryaada' (dignity). When we move ahead with dignity, we will move forward with 'pavitrata' (piousness). We will not violate the 'Lakshman Rekha'."

Referring to the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the chief minister claimed that not a single case of eve teasing or loot occurred there. "Not a single incident occurred that could have prompted a Sanatani to hang his head down. This amazing discipline and dignity was given to us by Prayagraj," Adityanath said.

"The proclamation of Sanatan Dharma is that "Where there is Dharma, there will be victory, there will be truth. The tougher the meditation, the greater the enlightenment will be," he added.

Before the procession, Adityanath was seen squatting on the ground with seers for Holi celebrations. He also showered flowers on people taking part in the procession.