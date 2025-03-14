No religion has such rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma: Adityanath on Holi

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) No country and religion has such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday on the occasion of Holi and asserted that India moves ahead through festivals.

Addressing the traditional "Narsingh Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur, he stressed that Holi gives out the message of an maintaining an "Akhand" (intact) country through unity. "The vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' will be fulfilled," he stressed.

"No country in the world, no caste, no religion has such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma. We have faith in Sanatan Dharma and the faith is the soul of festivals. India moves ahead through festivals." Adityanath said.

"You have seen that those who oppose Sanatan Dharma have seen the ability ('saamarth') of Sanatan Dharma as well as that of India through the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Over 66 crore devotees came together and got blessings in the mega bathing rituals at Sangam. There was no discrimination based on caste or region," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Before the procession, Asityanath was seen squatting on the ground with seers for Holi celebrations. He also showered flowers on people taking part in the procession. PTI NAV MAN NSD NSD