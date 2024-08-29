No report of influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Nagaland: DyCM

Kohima, Aug 29 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Thursday told the state Assembly there is no report of influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants following the political crisis in the neighbouring country.

Patton said this while responding to NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon raising concern in the Zero Hour of state Assembly on possible influx following the political crisis in Bangladesh.

Kikon said the North East region which shares international border with Bangladesh is the most vulnerable and expressed fear of illegal immigrants entering Nagaland through other states.

In this, he sought the measures adopted by the state government to curb the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

In his response, Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, said India shares 4,096 km long border with Bangladesh with West Bengal having the longest border of 2,217 km and Assam having the least 262 km.

Besides three other states – Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura share borders with Bangladesh but not Nagaland, he said.

The DyCM told the House that the possible influx into the state would be via Assam, and asserted that the state government has not let the guards down but it is closely monitoring the situation in close proximity with intelligence and other agencies.

"To ensure that no unnatural influx happens and to remove any anxiety of the people, we have taken steps including directing the district administrations sharing the border with Assam to conduct regular district-level security coordination meetings with other security forces," Patton said.

Informing the House that to date there are no reports of influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the aftermath of the recent crisis in that country, the Deputy CM assured the people that the government is well prepared with all steps to stop any influx of illegal immigrants to the state.

Adequate measures specific to the district have been initiated to stop illegal influx, he said.

The district deputy commissioners have also been asked to coordinate with their counterparts in Assam for cooperation and regular updates on the matter, and also to intensify Inner Line Permit checking and closely monitor inter-state check posts, he said.

The state police have been directed to be on a high alert along the 13 inter-state borders and be vigilant round the clock besides conducting intensified vehicle checking and also keeping a watch in the places of worship, he said. PTI NBS NBS RG