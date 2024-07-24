No report of practice of manual scavenging in country in last five years: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) No report of practice of manual scavenging in the country in the last five years, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment have requested all districts either to declare themselves free from manual scavenging or upload the data of insanitary latrine and manual scavengers associated with it on "Swachhta Abhiyan" mobile app.

However, no credible data has been uploaded on the app so far, he said in a written response.

"Total 6,256 cases were uploaded on mobile app from 114 districts. All cases were verified and none of the cases were found to be credible," Athawale said. PTI UZM UZM BHJ BHJ