No request to rename Garib Rath: Vaishnaw in LS on MP linking train's name with passengers’ dignity

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Railway ministry has received no request to rename Garib Rath Express, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when an MP linked the train’s name with the passengers’ self respect and dignity.

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla asked whether the government is aware of the increasing public sentiment/appeals to change the name of the Garib Rath Express due to concerns regarding the dignity and self-respect of passengers.

He also wanted to know if the central government acknowledges that the term “Garib Rath”, once symbolic of affordable AC travel, now risks being perceived as patronising and inconsistent with the aspirations of the emerging middle class, especially the hardworking population of Amritsar who are frequent travellers of the Express.

Vaishnaw stated that Bharatiya Rail is focussed on providing affordable, good quality services to all sections of society.

The Railway minister said, “While no requests have been received to rename Garib Rath trains, the Railways has developed the following trains… Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services.” Vaishnaw also highlighted the special features, improved safety system and passenger amenities offered in these trains. PTI JP NB