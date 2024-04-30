No reservation based on religion to Muslims as long as I am alive, says PM Modi in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Congress saying as long as he was alive he won't allow reservation for Muslims, on the basis of religion, at the cost of SC, ST and OBCs.

Addressing a poll rally in Medak district, Modi exuded confidence that he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale in his third term.

In a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that the money collected in the state through “double R (RR) tax” is being channeled to Delhi.

He made these comments while referring to blockbuster Telugu film titled 'RRR', which received global accolades.

Targeting the Congress party over the fake video case, he said it was being done to mislead people and create tension in the society.

Alleging that the Congress would impose 55 per cent inheritance tax if voted to power, Modi said when the whole world was economically progressing, India was suffering from policy paralysis under the previous UPA government.

“If Congress comes to power, they will bring inheritance tax. Congress is planning to collect more than half- 55 per cent as tax on inheritance (received from parents),” he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said whenever the grand old party is in power, it has five political symbols-- first, false promises; second, vote bank politics, third, supporting mafia and criminals, fourth dynastic politics and fifth is corruption.

Modi further alleged that first it was BRS, which looted Telangana and now it is Congress. PTI SJR GDK ROH