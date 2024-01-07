No respite from cold wave conditions in Rajasthan; Jaisalmer records 5 deg C

Jaipur: Dense fog blanketed some parts of Rajasthan where Alwar was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In west Rajasthan, Jaisalmer was recorded the coldest place with 5 degree Celsius.

According to the MeT department, Karauli recorded 5.1 degrees followed by 6 degrees in Sirohi, 6.1 degrees in Banasthali, 6.8 degrees in Pilani, 6.9 degrees in Anta, 7 degrees in Dholpur, 7.1 degrees in Ajmer, 7.4 degrees in Chittorgarh and 7.8 degrees in Jaipur.

Weather in most of the parts of the state remained dry.