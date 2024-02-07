No respite from cold wave in Kashmir, several places sub-zero

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) People in Kashmir got no respite from the intense cold wave conditions on Wednesday, as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night, said an official from the weather department.

The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 10.0 degrees Celsius from previous night's minus 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and minus 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, up from previous night's minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period -- ended earlier this week, the cold wave continues unabated in Kashmir.

The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which will be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold). PTI MIJ VN