No respite from heat wave in Haryana, Punjab; Nuh reels at 45.3 C

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Hot weather conditions continued to persist in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Nuh reeling at 45.3 degrees Celsius.

Haryana's Faridabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram recorded a high of 43.6 deg C.

Sonipat recorded a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius, and Hisar 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius, while Ambala and Karnal registered the maximums of 42.5 degrees and 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered under a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department here.

Swept by a heat wave, Sangrur in Punjab logged 44.8 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot a high of 44.3 degrees.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 44, 43.1, and 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Only a bit less hot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered a high of 42 degrees and 42.5 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN VN VN