No respite from heatwave in Punjab, Haryana; Nuh hottest at 48.2 deg C

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) There was no let up in the ongoing heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab for last several days, with Nuh and Faridabad Friday reeling at 48.2 degrees and 48.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also continued to swelter, with maximum here settling at 45.8 degrees.

According to the MeT Department here, blistering heat also swept Sirsa at 47.8 degrees while Hisar registered a high of 47.2 degrees.

Among other places in Haryana, extremely hot weather also prevailed in Rohtak at 47.3 degrees while Mahendragarh recorded a high of 46.5 degrees.

Ambala and Karnal registered respective maximums of 45.4 degrees and 43.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, intense heat prevailed in Patiala which reeled at 46 degrees while Amritsar recorded a maximum of 45.2 degrees.

Ludhiana registered a high of 45.4 degrees, Pathankot 45.8 degrees, while Gurdaspur's maximum settled at 44 degrees Celsius.