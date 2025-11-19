New Delhi: The air quality in the city stayed in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with an AQI reading of 391.

Data on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app also showed that 18 of the 38 stations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the 'severe' category Chandni Chowk, DTU, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Narela and Wazirpur were among those stations which recorded a reading above 400.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches below the season's average, while the maximum is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.