Delhi air quality remains very poor; coldest night at 9.5 deg C recorded

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to persistently "very poor" air quality for the sixth consecutive day on Friday.

At 9 AM, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 329, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of 39 monitoring stations, two stations -- Bhawana (426) and Mundka (408) -- recorded air quality in the "severe" category, while 22 stations remained in the "very poor" category, and the rest fell under the "poor" category, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly data.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as "very poor", while levels above 400 are considered "severe". An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", 401-450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

The city also witnessed the coldest night of the season so far with the night time temperature dropping to 9.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 97 per cent, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky for the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 27 and 9 degree Celsius respectively.