No respite from sultry weather in Delhi, max temp 37.7 Deg C

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.2 degrees Celsius and traces of rain in some parts of the national capital. The humidity level at 5.30 pm was recorded at 68 per cent while it stood at 77 per cent in the morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, the humidity level oscillated between 80 per cent and 56 per cent. Traces of rain -- between 0.1 mm and 0.4 mm -- were recorded in the afternoon across all weather stations in Delhi, except Ayanagar that recorded 2.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, IMD data showed.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain for Thursday.

The maximum temperature of Delhi settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius, around two notches above the normal, it said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius in the morning. PTI NSM SJJ SJJ ANB ANB