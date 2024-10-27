No response from India to 26/11 terror attacks; it won't be the case anymore: Jaishankar

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the erstwhile UPA government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said there was no response from India to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, asserting this would not be the case if such an incident happened again.

Advertisment

Reflecting on the terror attack, Jaishankar said double standards on terrorism are not acceptable and India will "act where it has to act" to expose terrorism.

Jaishankar fielded questions on issues ranging from terrorism to the India-China stand-off and from investment to politics at a press conference held in Mumbai.

Without naming China, the EAM said the disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh is the first step, and it is expected that India will return to the 2020 patrolling status.

Advertisment

He, however, stressed the next step of de-escalation won't be taken until India is assured of reciprocity from the other side as well, obviously referring to China.

Speaking on India's response to terrorism and what changed after 2014, the EAM said India is the leader in fighting terrorism.

“We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response,” Jaishankar said.

Advertisment

Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world, he said.

"There are different views from political parties. When this city (Mumbai) was attacked, nothing was done," he added.

He said when we talk of zero tolerance against terror, it is clear that when somebody does something, there will be a response.

Advertisment

"We also have to expose. It is not acceptable that you are doing business during daytime and indulging in terror during the night and I have to pretend that everything is okay," he added.

When India was a member of the UN Security Council and chairing the counter-terrorism committee, the counter-terrorism panel's meeting was held in the same hotel that was hit by the terror attack, he said.

Speaking on Manipur strife, Jaishankar said there are complex reasons for what is happening in the northeastern state, noting that some factors are historical and the rest concern the border situation.

Advertisment

"Claims like the rest of the world would have a problem with India because of Manipur are a political agenda and anti-national agenda. It is not right to damage India's image in the name of Manipur," the EAM said.

Speaking on Bangladeshi infiltrators, Jaishankar said the last decade saw a transformation in the border fencing which has been strengthened.

"The ease (with which illegal migrants used to enter India) and the number of infiltration has reduced. The Modi government is absolutely clear on what needs to be done to secure borders.

Advertisment

Not just Bangladesh, Myanmar is also be taken care of. We reviewed the open border policy. Border security is being tightened, the EAM said.

He said the election in Jammu and Kashmir which saw more than 60 per cent voter turnout is a big statement about democracy.

"India won on that day. It reflects people's faith in the scrapping of Article 370 and the hold of separatist politics was broken," he said, underlining the need for deeper integration of Kashmir with India to counter the cross-border terrorism support.

Advertisment

"The integration was, however, opposed due to political reasons," he claimed.

Recounting his recent visit to Pakistan for an SCO conclave, Jaishankar said he wanted to make it clear that he was not putting the terrorism issue on the side.

Getting into election mode, Jaishankar said Maharashtra needs a government that is on the same page as the Centre, refuting allegations on the flight of investments from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

He said Maharashtra is a leading state in industry technology and infrastructure, and "Viksit Maharashtra is important for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat".

The western state is going to polls on November 20.

Targeting the Opposition, Jaishankar said India is the place where the world is interested in investing.

"To implement the Centre's decisions on the ground you need a government which is on the same page as the Central government, trusted by the people of the country and the world," Jaishankar added.

He said the state government should have a track record of delivering on development. "Hence we want to ensure that the double-engine growth seen elsewhere is also seen in Maharashtra," he added.

Jaishankar said the Centre was taking steps to make talent employable in the global workplace.

"In our third term, we strongly focused on employment, economy, and development. Security is also an essential prerequisite for development and we are working on it," he said.

PM Modi is working to improve the image of brand India on the international stage but when it comes to investments state governments have to work on it, he said.

Jaishankar said not all projects have come to the BJP-ruled states in the last 10 years. "You can't blame the Centre but also have to check your own merit," he said, targeting the opposition MVA.

He said Viksit Maharashtra is important to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' goal.

"State governments need to be positive, genuine, and effective partners in development. The more the state government is aligned with the Centre, the more will be the investor confidence," the BJP MP added. PTI MR VT GK NSK