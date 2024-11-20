No response from Kolkata Book Fair organisers about Bangladesh participation: NBC official

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) There is still no confirmation regarding Bangladesh's participation at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair.

A top official from Bangladesh's National Book Centre (NBC) on Wednesday said the country’s request to attend the fair, scheduled to begin on January 28, has gone unanswered.

Afsana Begum, director of NBC, a Bangladesh government organisation that promotes literature, told PTI from Dhaka, "We have sent emails to the book fair organiser, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, expressing interest from Bangladeshi publishers to participate in the fair, and even discussed it via WhatsApp with the Guild president. However, we are yet to receive any response." Begum said after November 7, NBC had refrained from further communication, awaiting a reply from the Guild.

"If we had received a response, we would have proceeded with visa applications and arrangements for sending books in cargo. However, with time running out, we are not very optimistic, though we remain hopeful for future collaborations. We are also positive about the participation of Guild members in the forthcoming international book fair in Dhaka in 2025, which is being held after a long gap," she said.

She added that since September, NBC had been receiving numerous requests from publishers in Dhaka and across Bangladesh wanting to participate in the Kolkata fair, and had been preparing accordingly.

"We hoped for a response or breakthrough over the past three months, but no such progress has been made," she said.

Begum mentioned media reports indicating that the Guild is waiting for approval from India's Ministry of External Affairs before proceeding with Bangladesh’s participation.

"We cannot influence this decision. We have no control over the situation," she said.

She also raised concerns about the political aspects of the situation, saying cultural exchanges should not be hindered by politics.

"If the movement of goods like onions and other commodities can continue across borders, why should books be the casualty?" she asked.

Begum stressed the close cultural ties between Bangladesh and West Bengal, saying, "People of both countries speak the same language, and writers enjoy immense popularity on both sides of the border. The same holds true for music, painting, and food. Creative professionals from both countries have participated in cultural functions and discussions for years. Readers should not be deprived of the opportunity to experience literary works and engage with prominent authors, irrespective of politics." In a notable departure from previous years, Bangladesh is not listed as one of the participating countries in the 48th Kolkata Book Fair, a press statement from the Publishers and Booksellers Guild said on November 15.

Guild president Tridib Chatterjee told PTI that except for 2007 and 2021—years when the fair was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances—Bangladesh had always been a regular participant.

"However, due to the current situation in Bangladesh over the past three months, where even visas are not being granted except for serious medical emergencies, the Guild cannot make any decisions on its own. We are awaiting advice from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the state government regarding law and order concerns," Chatterjee said.

The Kolkata Book Fair, one of the largest in the world by visitor turnout, is expected to attract 2.7 million bibliophiles in 2024, with projected book sales of Rs 23 crore. PTI SUS MNB