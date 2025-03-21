Is there any restriction on consumption of non-alcoholic beverages by loco pilots? Govt clarifies

New Delhi: There is no restriction on consumption of non-alcoholic beverages by loco pilots, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The issue came up when MDMK MP Vaiko and DMK member M Shanmugam asked if Southern Railway had issued any circular directing train engine drivers not to consume soft drinks, fruits, cough syrup and coconut water while coming to work and during work.

They called it unethical and inhuman during summers when the engine cabin got hot and the running staff felt thirsty.

"There is no restriction on consumption of non-alcoholic beverages by loco pilots," Vaishnaw said.

"The step taken by Southern Railway for preventing consumption of certain items has already been amended," he added.