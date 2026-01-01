No rhino poaching incidents reported in Assam in 2025: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said no rhino poaching incidents were reported in the state last year.

Rhino poaching came down to zero in 2025 due to stringent protection measures taken during the last five years, the CM said during an interaction with journalists here.

"Zero rhino poaching was reported in 2023. This is the second time and it is a ''proud moment for us'', Sarma said.

In the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape, the endangered 'dhole' or the 'wild dog' was sighted after 35 years in the Amguri corridor, he added.

He also said a rare golden tiger was sighted in January 2025 in the central range of the Kaziranga National Park.

Another rare sighting was that of the 'Golden Tiger' in the central range of the Kaziranga National Park in January 2025, Sarma said. PTI DG DG MNB