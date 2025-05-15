No rift in Manipur BJP, party dismisses defection claims

Imphal: BJP's Manipur unit on Thursday said all its legislators are united and will continue to stand together in the future.

The statement came in the wake of social media posts and some local media reports claiming that some BJP MLAs were planning to join hands with the opposition Congress to form a new government in the state.

The northeastern state has been under the President's rule since February 13.

Dismissing the reports as baseless, the BJP in a statement said, "All legislators of the BJP stand with the party and will continue to do so in the future." The BJP also condemned the spread of misinformation about its MLAs joining forces with Congress.

The party appealed to all to exercise caution and responsibility while exercising their right to free speech, particularly during such sensitive times in the state.