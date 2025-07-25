'No road, no vote': Villagers in Amethi hold protest, threaten poll boycott

Amethi, Jul 25 (PTI) To highlight their long-pending demand for better roads, residents of Nuwawa village here staged a protest by putting up a banner reading "no road, no vote".

Due to a lack of action on the matter, the villagers threatened a boycott of the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections.

Amit Mishra, who led the protest, said despite over 70 years of Independence, Nuwawa village remains deprived of basic development.

"There is no proper road. During monsoon, the village gets waterlogged, and it becomes difficult to step out of our homes. We've repeatedly raised the issue with public representatives and officials, but no action has been taken," he said.

As a result, the villagers have now decided to boycott the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections, he added.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ashish Singh confirmed that people in Nuwawa village in Amethi tehsil staged a protest and put up a banned that read "no road, no vote".

"It is not that there was no road earlier. A road was built, but it has deteriorated. We have received complaints regarding this. The block development officer of Amethi has been directed to take action, and the issue will be resolved soon," Singh said.

Panchayat polls are scheduled next year in the state and the state assembly elections in 2027. PTI COR KIS APL APL SKY SKY