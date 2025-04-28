No Rohingya or Bangladeshi immigrant illegally residing in Mathura: Police

Mathura (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) No Rohingya or Bangladeshi immigrant is illegally residing in Mathura, police said here refuting claims that scrap dealers -- predominantly from the Muslim community -- are sheltering them.

The response from the police came after two petitioners in the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute case wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding action against illegal immigrants and scrap traders allegedly employing them in the district.

Dinesh Kaushik, a resident of Govardhan, alleged that these migrants engage in ragpicking during the day and are involved in various crimes such as theft and dacoity during the night. Claiming that illegal infiltrators are present across all districts of the state, he demanded that they be deported from the country.

He claimed that during police inspections, scrap traders hide these migrants in their warehouses and continue operating their businesses with their help. Kaushik, who wrote the letter on Sunday, also claimed that several seers from Vrindavan have extended their support to this demand.

Dinesh Falahari, another petitioner, claimed in his letter that most scrap businesses across the state are operated by members of the Muslim community members, who employ illegal migrants under their protection.

He alleged that these individuals possess fake Aadhaar cards, allowing them access to government resources like ration supplies, and receive political backing as a part of "vote bank politics." However, police officials in Mathura have refuted the allegations.

They said there are currently no illegally residing Rohingya or Bangladeshi migrants in the district. They said that a few months ago, around a dozen Rohingyas were found living in the Jaint area, but legal action was taken against them.

"These individuals were Rohingya Muslims living under refugee permits. When their permits expired, legal action was initiated, and they were sent to jail. Some of them remain in jail, while others are out on bail," a police officer said.

It was also claimed that in recent years, 135 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in the district were sentenced by the court and subsequently deported to Bangladesh.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said, "I have no information (regarding any letter being sent to the Chief Minister). No one has approached me or submitted any formal complaint about this. To my knowledge, there is no report of illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltration in the district. However, I will have the matter checked." Separately, several religious leaders from Vrindavan have also voiced strong opinions on the issue.

Mahamandaleshwar Ramdas Maharaj stated, "Illegal Muslim migrants must be expelled, and saints should be prepared to take strong action if necessary." Ram ki Dasi Yugeshwari Devi said, "Illegal Rohingyas are trying to turn our country into hell," while Devi Meera Kishori demanded that "all illegal Muslim migrants should be removed from the country". PTI COR KIS RT