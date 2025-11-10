No role in sale of sugar factory: Pankaja Munde, rues lack of funding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Monday distanced herself from the controversy over the sale of Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory, of which she was the chairperson, saying the mill was seized by a bank, which sold it through auction to a private entity.

"This situation wouldn't have been created had we received funding like other sugar mills", she told reporters.

An office-bearer of a farmers' organisation had alleged in October that Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory was sold to a private entity with the approval of its chairperson, without informing the shareholders and member farmers.

The mill was sold for Rs 132 crore, and the sale deed was registered in August 2025, Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana’s Beed district president, Kuldip Karpe, had said.

Munde clarified that the current owner of the sugar mill, Onkar Group, purchased the factory from a bank through auction.

"I cannot sell the sugar mill because I was not the owner. I was only working for the mill. The bank seized the sugar mill, and further action was taken through DRT (Debts Recovery Tribunal) and auction.

"This situation could have been prevented had the mill received funding like other sugar factories. However, I am free from responsibilities now and satisfied. Dhotre Patil (new owner) will run this mill professionally. Politicians have certain limitations," she told reporters.

Munde said the Onkar Group has promised to crush around ten lakh tons of sugarcane, giving the highest rate for sugarcane in the district.

"I don't understand why this issue was raised now. Earlier, I had clarified in the general body meeting that we would cooperate with the bank because our financial condition was fragile. It was painful when we received notices earlier. GST raids were conducted", she added. PTI AW NSK