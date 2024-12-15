No room for factional politics in party: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday said there is no room for factional politics in the party, and organising meetings was unacceptable.

He urged party leaders holding any such meetings and conferences to immediately stop their activities.

Pointing out at the media reports about preparations for a show of strength event being organised by a section of party leaders in his favour, Vijayendra said, "There are no factions in the BJP and everyone in the organisation is a staunch party worker."

"I urge all our former legislators and party leaders who have gathered in Davangere that already our conducts have created a lot of confusion among party workers and supporters in the state. By organising such events no one should give room for more confusion," he told reporters here.

"I'm making it clear that no such convention or event is before us. No one should pay heed to such things. Through the media I want to tell our former legislators and party leaders that no such events or meetings should be organised," he added.

Amid factional rift within the state BJP, a few "like-minded" party leaders and former legislators led by former minister M P Renukacharya had recently said they plan to hold a mega rally in Davangere in the coming days, which was seen as a "show of strength" in favour of Vijayendra.

The proposed rally is being seen as a counter to the faction of party leaders led by senior MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who are critical of state leadership, especially Vijayendra.

Yatnal and Jarkiholi have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- veternal leader B S Yediyurappa -- for trying to keep the party under their clutches.

Yatnal-led factions have, however, somewhat toned down their activities after he met the party leadership in Delhi, following a show-cause notice that was issued to him.

Vijayendra, in a post on 'X', asserting that there is no room for factional politics in the BJP said, "As the state president, I will be calling a meeting of party MLAs, former MLAs, and all party elders very soon aimed at taking everyone into confidence and further strengthening the party organisation."

".....all meetings and programmes should be held within the party framework, and that carrying out any activities by setting aside the party's rules and objectives is not in line with the organisation's wishes," he added.