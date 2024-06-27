No rule of law left in UP in 7 years of BJP regime: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that in the past seven years, there is no rule of law left in Uttar Pradesh in the BJP regime.

"The Chief Minister may claim to modernise the police force, but in reality it is nothing more than a sham. How can the BJP government, which destroyed the state-of-the-art police response system setup during the Samajwadi government out of vengeance, be expected to make the police force technically smart, efficient and capable? "The chief minister's claim of crime control has been proven false. The BJP government has failed on every front," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He said there is no rule of law left in UP in the BJP regime.

Yadav's reaction came on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement earlier in the day that the rule of law is fundamental to good governance and the state police has excelled in maintaining it.

Adityanath said this while flagging off the upgraded police response vehicles (PRVs) in the second phase of UP-112 from his official residence here.

Yadav said the law and order situation in the state is in shambles, criminals are running amok, bullets are being fired in broad daylight and murders are being committed.

"Anarchy is at its peak. The BJP government has failed to maintain law and order. The BJP workers and leaders are hell bent on anarchy. Recently, bullets were fired openly between two factions in Bareilly.

"The public is troubled by the injustice and atrocities of the BJP government. There is anger among the people," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Alleging that after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is hell bent on taking revenge from the people, he said the government has no control over the police.

Yadav said in the Samajwadi government, the police was modernised to improve the law and order situation.

The police was equipped with new technology. Dial 100 service was started on the lines of New York Police. Thousands of modern vehicles were given to the police department, the former chief minister claimed.

"The police has become a predator instead of a protector of the public. Innocents are being tortured. People are dying in police stations. Criminals and BJP leaders are flouting the law and order," he added.