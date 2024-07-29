No 'sadhana' complete without self-discipline: UP CM Adityanath to kanwariyas

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said comprehensive arrangements have been made in coordination with the Centre for Kanwar Yatra and emphasised the need for self-discipline among devotees for its smooth completion.

"The Kanwar Yatra during the Shravan month is renowned worldwide. During this period, Shiva devotees from across the country, including North India, engage deeply in the rituals of Mahadev, showing their devotion by performing 'jalabhishek' at Shiva temples," Adityanath said in a statement issued here.

He urged the devotees to not only enjoy the 'yatra' but also contribute in making it a success by practising self-discipline and maintaining faith.

"No festival, celebration, or 'sadhana' is complete without self-discipline. To ensure a smooth and safe journey, we must be devoted not only internally but also externally. 'Shivo Bhutva Shivam Yajet' (to worship Shiva, first become Shiva)," he said. Adityanath said the central and state governments have coordinated to provide comprehensive arrangements for a safe and orderly Kanwar Yatra.

Measures, including enhanced patrolling, cleanliness measures and health camps, have been put in place to prevent any problems, chaos, or playing with faith, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. Provisions have been also made for surveillance and flower showers from drones and helicopters as needed, he added. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 22 and ends on August 6.

A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform 'jalabhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of 'Shravan'. Many believers shun consuming meat during the month they consider holy. Many don't even consume meals containing onions and garlic. PTI ABN BHJ BHJ BHJ