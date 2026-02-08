No ‘saudebaazi’, India-US trade deal safeguards farmers: Chouhan

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asserted the India-US trade deal was reached through constructive dialogue, not "saudebaazi" (bargaining), while hitting out at the Congress over its allegations that it was a surrender.

The pact provides complete protection to the agriculture sector and keeps farmers' and the national interests paramount, Chouhan said, asserting that key agricultural products vital to cultivators have been excluded from the agreement.

"No product that would cause even the slightest harm to Indian farmers has been included in this agreement," the senior BJP leader said at a press conference at his residence here.

He further slammed the Congress, pointing out that despite ruling for years, the party had failed to connect farmers to global markets or bring stability to the Indian economy.

"The India-US trade deal has sent a message to the world that Bharat's policy is one of commitment, not compromise. With self-confidence, we take decisions in the country's interest," the Union minister said.

The Congress on Saturday claimed that India has not benefited from the trade agreement and that it is "not a deal but a surrender" of the country's self-esteem and interests.

Dismissing the Opposition party's claim, Chouhan said, "We did not do 'saudebazi' (underhand dealing or bargain) but did it (reached the deal) by a balanced approach with constructive dialogue." The pact was a unique example of India's diplomacy, development and dignity, he asserted.

"Diplomacy means nation first, development is the foundation of the country, and dignity means the dignity (garima) of farmers has been fully taken care of," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US have agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, claimed that India will soon become a dumping ground for American products, which would hurt the interests of farmers and small and medium industries here.

Chouhan rejected the Congress's charges, saying the party had ruled the country for years but did little for farmers.

"The Congress ruled the country for decades, including 10 years of the UPA, but failed to connect farmers with global markets or provide stability and momentum to the Indian economy," he said.

He said the Indian economy was the world's sixth largest at the time of Independence, but was pushed down to the 11th position.

"We are now moving rapidly towards becoming the world's third largest economy," he added.

He clarified that agricultural products, which are the core strength of the country's farmers, have been kept out of this agreement.

"National interest is paramount, farmers' interest is paramount," he asserted.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi had said he would not let the country bow and would not allow any harm to farmers' interests.

"You will see in this trade deal that both these aspects have been fully taken care of," the Union minister said.

Chouhan also stressed that India will not allow the entry of any genetically modified (GM) products, calling it a very big decision.

"This will preserve the purity of Indian agriculture. Our soil and our seeds will remain safe," he maintained.

Chouhan further said that no tariff concessions have been given to the US on products such as meat, poultry, dairy, soybean, maize, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, bananas, strawberries, cherries, citrus fruits, green peas, chickpeas, moong, oilseeds, ethanol and tobacco.

He said dehusked grains and flour, potatoes, onions, peas, beans, cucumbers, mushrooms, frozen vegetables, oranges, grapes, lemons and mixed canned vegetables will also not enter India.

Dairy products, including liquid, powdered and condensed milk, cream, yoghurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, whey products and cheese, will also not be allowed entry into India.

Spices, including black pepper, cloves, dried green chillies, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, fenugreek, mustard, and other powdered spices, will also not come in, he informed.

This would ensure the livelihoods of Indian farmer families remain secure, the agriculture minister said.

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the interim trade agreement with the US, claiming the deal is against India's interests, and that all the "huglomacy and photo-ops" have not amounted to much. PTI LAL GK ARU