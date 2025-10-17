No school in Kerala can violate students' rights: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday unequivocally backed the Muslim girl student, who was barred from wearing hijab in a Church-run private school here, declaring that no school in the state can violate students' rights.

He condemned the action of the St. Rita's Public School in Palluruthy, Kochi and termed it as "extremely objectionable," asserting that it goes against Kerala's educational traditions.

In a strongly-worded statement by his office, the minister said that the government was viewing the issue very seriously as keeping a student away from education for wearing a headscarf was "extremely objectionable and does not conform to the educational tradition of Kerala".

Earlier in the day, Sivankutty termed as "surprising" and "ironic" that a teacher, who was wearing a headscarf, did not permit one of the students to do so in the Kochi-based church-run school.

The minister also said that every private school management was governed by the Kerala Education Rules and was not above the same.

"It is surprising that a teacher who is wearing a headscarf is not allowing a student to do so. It is ironic," he said.

Later in the day, in a statement issued by his office, the minister made it clear that no school in the state would be permitted to violate students' rights.

He said that education was the right of every child and it should not be denied to any student in the name of any particular dress or personal preferences.

The minister said that the child must have undergone immense mental stress due to the school's actions and termed it as "unacceptable".

Sivankutty, in the statement, also said that schools in Kerala must function in accordance with the existing laws and regulations in the country and the state and that no institution has the authority to encroach upon the fundamental rights of students or make their own rules against it.

The government will not tolerate any move that creates a hindrance to the inclusive and secular educational environment in the state, he warned.

In the morning, while speaking to reporters, the minister said that the government was not going to remain a silent spectator when a child was not permitted to attend classes over her wearing a headscarf.

We conducted an enquiry, found some shortcomings on the part of the school and issued directions to address them, he said.

The school should have taken steps to ensure the child can continue her education by setting aside its "stubbornness" and "enmity" and ensuring a peaceful environment, he added.

On being told that the school and the Congress-led opposition were blaming him for aggravating the situation, Sivankutty said that when the government was being challenged by the school, saying that the minister should not intervene, "how can we remain silent?".

Referring to a recent suicide by a class 9 student of the Kannadi Higher Secondary School in Palakkad, the minister said that the report given by the Deputy Director of Education was not satisfactory.

"So, I have asked the Director of Education to carry out a detailed enquiry and submit a report within a week. Further steps will be taken based on that," he said.

He further said that students, teachers and parents should ensure that there is a peaceful environment in schools.

Arjun (14), son of Jayakrishnan of Pallanchathanur near here, was found hanging in his bedroom around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, according to police sources.

According to the FIR, Arjun took the extreme step after he felt depressed when his mother questioned him over certain messages sent by him through Instagram and mentioned the possibility of shifting him to another school.

The relatives alleged that a teacher had also warned Arjun for sending messages on social media.

"We later came to know from other students that a teacher told him his actions could invite a cyber case and that he might be arrested," a relative of Arjun had said.

It had led to protests by students affiliated with the Kerala Students Union (KSU), Students Federation of India (SFI), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the school premises and the agitations were called off only after a teacher and the headmistress were suspended. PTI HMP HMP ROH