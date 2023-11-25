No seat-sharing talks yet among Maharashtra's ruling parties: Ajit Pawar

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said there have been no talks regarding seat sharing among members of the state's ruling alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Mahayuti comprises the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Speaking to reporters here, the deputy chief minister said the Mahayuti government is stable as all 200 MLAs are together, and the state is doing well under the leadership of Shinde.

"I suffered from dengue for 15 days. However, some people claimed that I had a political illness, it is nothing like that. Some even alleged that I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complain. But, I am not the one to complain," Pawar said.

He further said that no talks had been held to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming (Lok Sabha and assembly) elections in Maharashtra.

"There are assembly elections underway in some states. Hence, no talks have been held so far about the elections in Maharashtra," he said.

Talking about water management in the state, Pawar said, "There is a drought-like situation. A meeting will soon be held with the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and collectors to address the issue, and plans will be made to tackle the situation."