No shortage of DAP fertiliser in Haryana: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said there is no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state and asserted that farmers should not not engage in panic buying.

Advertisment

Saini's remarks came days after opposition Congress leaders alleged that farmers in some Haryana districts are grappling with a DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser shortage.

On Sunday, a state government spokesperson said the Centre has allocated 1.10 lakh metric tonne (MT) of DAP fertiliser for November.

Chief Minister Saini was reviewing the availability of the DAP fertilizer with senior officers of the agriculture and farmers welfare department here.

Advertisment

"There is no shortage of DAP in the state and there is no need for panic buying," he said in a statement.

The availability of DAP in the state is 24,000 MT as on Sunday and rake planning has been done for daily infusion of the fertiliser for farmers, said the spokesperson.

"As a result of the state government's efforts, the Centre has allocated 1,10,000 MT of DAP fertiliser for the month of November, of which 41,600 MT has been planned for the rake movement for the first week of November and another 40,000 MT for the second week, and will taper to another 20,000 MT in the third week of the month," the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

In October 2023, the total consumption of DAP was 1,19,470 MT, whereas the consumption in October this year was 1,14,000 MT.

During the 2023 Rabi season, a total of 72,697 MT was consumed in November.

The spokesperson further said that the rake planning for the DAP fertiliser has been prepared.

Advertisment

Bhiwani, Dadri, Rohtak, Mahendergarh, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra and Jind would receive rakes on November 3, Hisar, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak on November 4, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Jind on November 5, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Yamunanagar on November 6, and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram would receive rakes on November 7.

A few days ago, the Congress claimed that several districts in the state were grappling with DAP shortage for sowing wheat and other crops.

Long queues of farmers were seen at some places in the state and even the police had to be called in for crowd management.

Advertisment

Targeting the government, Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja had said the government failed to take appropriate steps in time.

She had alleged that the shortage of DAP fertiliser, essential for the cultivation of mustard, wheat and some other crops, has forced farmers to stand in long queues and still they were not able to get enough to meet their needs.

DAP contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which are primary nutrients for mustard, wheat and some other crops. PTI CHS KVK KVK