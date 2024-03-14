No significant info in WhatsApp chats of convicts in Judge Uttam Anand's murder case: CBI to HC

Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday informed the Jharkhand High Court that no significant information has been derived from the WhatsApp chats of two people convicted in the murder of Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad.

Advertisment

Judge Anand was killed while he was out for a morning walk on July 28, 2021.

The CBI submitted details of the WhatsApp chats of the two convicts.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo moto after the murder.

Advertisment

The high court had then taken up the matter and started monitoring the investigation which was initially started by the Dhanbad police. However, with the investigation not picking up pace, the CBI was handed over the case.

The CBI in the course of the investigation had picked up two persons -- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma. They were the driver and conductor of the autorickshaw that hit Judge Anand.

They were found guilty and have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Anand, an additional district judge, was knocked off by the auto-rickshaw near Randhir Verma Chowk early in the morning. The episode was captured on CCTV and the visuals sent shockwaves across the nation. PTI CORR NAM SOM