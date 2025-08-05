No significant rise in crimes against women in Goa since January 2022: Sawant

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) The crime against women has not risen significantly since January 2022 to date in Goa owing to various measures adopted by the state government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

He stated that the distress calls made to the PCR declined by seven per cent in the first four months of this year.

"There is no significant increase in crimes against women. In fact, during the first four months of 2025, there is a decline of 6.85 per cent in PCR calls regarding crimes against women," Sawant stated while replying to a written query by BJP MLA Digambar Kamat.

According to data presented by the chief minister, 1,153 cases of crime against women were registered in Goa between January 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025. In 2022, 287 cases were registered, followed by 292 in 2023, and 368 in 2024. In the first half of 2025, 206 cases were recorded.

Sawant stated that the government had implemented various measures to ensure the safety of women, including round-the-clock patrolling near bus stands, schools, colleges, markets and railway stations.

"Pink Force vans are deployed across Goa to respond to distress calls from women on a priority basis. Additionally, Women Help Desks staffed by female personnel are made operational at every police station, available 24/7 to handle complaints from women", he stated, adding that the police also coordinate with NGOs during the registration and investigation of crimes against women and children. PTI RPS NSK