No snow, but Shimla dons winter look; CM inaugurates carnival

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Shimla's Mall Road and the historic Ridge came alive on Wednesday, as folk dance performances, Christmas trees and winter-themed selfie points drew residents and tourists alike to the winter carnival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

The nine-day carnival has been organised by the Shimla Municipal Corporation around the theme 'Drug-Free State'.

Sukhu flagged off a cultural parade featuring folk troupes from all districts of the state.

Welcoming tourists to the Shimla Winter Carnival, the chief minister said Himachal Pradesh's environment not only offers peace and recreation but also promotes good health.

In the coming days, various street performers, including impersonators and magicians, will entertain people at different locations on the Mall Road and at the Ridge.

On the first cultural evening of the carnival, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame Payal Thakur and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh were scheduled to deliver an enthralling performance.

Even as a white Christmas eluded people, the winterland idea was manifest in the lighting, snow-depicting selfie points, and posters showing the pictures of the snowfall in the city. People were also seen dancing to traditional folk music in traditional attire.

Tourists in large numbers have thronged the resorts in Shimla, Dharamshala, and Manali to celebrate Christmas.

"We missed the real snow but liked the effort of creating illusory snow from cotton and the selfie points for clicking photographs. The entire place, illuminated with lights, looks so beautiful," Mayank, a tourist from Lucknow, said here.

The district administration has also made elaborate arrangements for security and traffic management. With the overall charge vested in the additional district magistrate (law and order), an officer each has been appointed for each of the five sectors.

Sukhu said the state has been richly endowed with nature, exceptional scenic beauty, and its picturesque valleys attract crores of tourists every year.

He added that while the state government was strengthening basic infrastructure to boost tourism, special efforts were also being made to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

He interacted with tourists, enquired about their experiences and assured them that they would not face any inconvenience during their stay.

Sukhu also visited the painting exhibition at the Gaiety Theatre and watched the Maha Nati (folk dance) performance, as well as the Home Guards Inter-Battalion Band Competition held near the Town Hall.

An interest subsidy scheme has been launched, and an online portal introduced for homestay registration to promote these, he said, adding that the Tourism Investment Promotion Council has also been constituted to attract investment in the sector.

The winter carnival, he said, was adding to the range of attractions in the 'Queen of Hills', Shimla, and a similar carnival was also being organised in Dharamshala.

In Kangra, the Carnival 2025 commenced with a vibrant procession in Dharamshala. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the chief guest at the carnival.

The festival aims to showcase and promote the rich cultural heritage, folk traditions and tourism potential of the Kangra district at the national level, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said.

He also told the attendees that the Dharamshala Marathon would be held on December 25, while the Kangra Valley Carnival Literature Festival would be organised on December 26.

The Miss and Mrs Kangra Valley Carnival 2025 competition is scheduled for December 27, and on December 28, the district administration will organise a Dharamshala Cycle Ride to promote health awareness among youth and spread the message of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh. PTI BPL PRK PRK