No special alert for Maharashtra post Kerala blasts: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said no special alert has been issued in the backdrop of the Kerala blasts and stressed that police are always on guard because key cities like Mumbai and Pune are part of the state.

Two women died and 51 were injured, some seriously, in multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering in a convention centre near Kochi on Sunday morning, sending shockwaves across Kerala.

Asked if any special alerts or instructions were issued by his home department, Fadnavis, who was in Nagpur, said, “No special alert has been issued for Mumbai or the state in the backdrop of the Kerala blasts. However, the state is always alert because key cities like Mumbai and Pune are here.” Fadnavis said they are keeping a close eye on the situation in Kerala.

The blasts took place at an international convention centre in Kalamassery where hundreds of followers of the minority Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses had assembled on the concluding day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

Commenting on the fast unto death protest by activist Manoj Jarange over Maratha reservation, Fadnavis said, “Jarange should take care of his health because life is important. Those supporting him now should also take care of his health.” The deputy CM said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is personally looking into the demand for quota in government jobs and education by the Maratha community. “The CM is trying to make the right decisions in this regard,” he said. PTI ND NR