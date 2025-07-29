No special passes granting unrestricted entry into official buildings for MPs aides: Govt

New Delhi: There is no proposal to issue special ID cards to the personal assistants of MPs or to accept their current passes for unrestricted entry into government buildings, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a reply to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said MPs can enter government buildings under the security cover of the Secretariat Security Organisation of the Ministry of Home Affairs based on their identity cards.

"PAs to the Members of Parliament are issued visitors' passes by the reception officer to facilitate their entry into such government buildings. No proposal for issuing a separate set of passes to the PAs...or accepting their existing passes for unrestricted entry into such government buildings is under consideration," he said.

Member of Parliament Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje had said personal assistants of MPs, despite rigorous verification, are frequently denied entry into various ministries and central government offices to discharge their legitimate parliamentary duties.

He asked if the government recognises that such repeated denial of access to MPs' authorised staff severely hampers the elected representatives' ability to pursue constituency work, follow-up letters, coordinate with officials, and effectively discharge their democratic responsibilities.

He wanted to know if the ministry proposes to design and issue a dedicated special identity card recognised by all ministries and security agencies, which authorises hassle-free entry of MPs' aides for official work, subject to a standard security check.