No specific central quota for AYUSH graduates seeking admission in MBBS: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) No specific reservation policy exists at the central level for AYUSH graduates seeking admission to MBBS courses through NEET-UG, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

AYUSH graduates are eligible to appear for NEET-UG in accordance with the eligibility criteria prescribed under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) and as may be notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC) from time to time, without any special preference or advantage based on their prior degree, Patel said in a written reply.

The Medical Counselling Committee under the Directorate General of Health Services conducts counselling for All India Quota seats in accordance with the extant reservation policies notified by the Government of India, she added.

Further, admission to undergraduate medical courses under State Quota Seats is governed by the reservation policies and eligibility criteria applicable in the respective state or Union Territory, as notified by the competent authorities from time to time.

As per information provided by the government of Kerala, 11 seats are specifically reserved for AYUSH candidates in the MBBS course under the state quota, Patel said, responding to a specific question. PTI PLB APL APL