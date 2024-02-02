No specific time limit for Kovind panel on simultaneous polls to submit report: Meghwal

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) No specific time limit has been provided for the high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind for submitting its report, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said 35 responses have so far been received from political parties by the committee on 'one nation, one election'.

He noted that "no specific time limit" has been provided for the submission of the report by the Kovind panel.

To a sub question on whether the committee has set any deadline to consider the suggestions received from various quarters, he replied in a negative.

Set up in September last, the committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.