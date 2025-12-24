No speculation within Cong or anywhere about leadership change in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed speculation about a possible change of guard in the state after Makara Sankranti, saying such talk exists only in the media and not within the party or government.

Shivakumar, who was in Delhi, said he is not meeting anyone during this trip. "Kharge is in Delhi. I think Rahul Gandhi came yesterday and I don't want to disturb him," he said.

Asked about the change of guard in Karnataka, he told reporters, "The speculation is only in the media. There is no speculation within the party or anywhere in the government. The media is only speculating about things." Speaking about his current role, the Deputy CM said, "I would love to be a party worker rather than (holding) any position in the party. That is permanent for me," adding that he has been working for the party since 1980, completing 45 years of service.

About meetings with party leaders, he said such interactions over breakfast are routine, similar to meetings with businessmen, bureaucrats and media. "Meeting, sharing and caring is part of life," he added.

The Deputy CM said the Congress government has delivered on promises made to the people during elections and will continue to do so. He said the party high command has given them a free hand to work as a team.

Asked about speculation regarding Lok Sabha MP and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political future and a possible prime ministerial role, Shivakumar distanced himself from such discussions.

"I am not aware of all these issues. My leader is AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is my Leader of Opposition and they are at the helm of affairs. They are running the party under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi. Whatever call they take, I strive to work," he said.

He praised Rahul Gandhi for giving "big strength" to the party and said there is no discussion on alternative leadership.

"Priyanka Gandhi's sole motto is only to see that Rahul Gandhi becomes PM," he added.

He emphasised that speculation about individual names goes against party principles.

"One or two members or workers on the basic principles of the party should be there. No names should be speculated.

"We believe in leadership. Any day, the Congress party can make a decision. Discipline is important. I don't want anyone to create any confusion," Shivakumar said.

On questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be the better person to address such matters. PTI LUX LUX KSS KSS