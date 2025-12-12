No stack-emission checks at thermal power plants near Delhi-NCR in 10 years: RTI reply

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has not conducted full stack-emission monitoring for any thermal power plant (TPP) within a 300-km radius of Delhi in the past 10 years, according to an RTI reply.

Stack-emission monitoring refers to the measurement and analysis of pollutants released from industrial chimneys to verify air pollution levels and compliance with environmental norms.

The government had introduced rules in 2015 mandating all TPPs to regularly check and report their emissions. This includes detailed stack-emission monitoring.

However, the RTI reply has revealed that the CPCB has not conducted full stack monitoring for any coal-based thermal power plant within 300 km of the national capital in the last 10 years, even though these plants release significant amounts of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) and PM2.5.

According to the RTI reply, only two plants -- Deenbandhu Chhoturam Thermal Power Station in Haryana and Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant in Punjab -- underwent partial monitoring. Even for these, the CPCB said complete monitoring, analysis and submission of emission results are pending.

The reply further states that under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's notification dated July 11, 2025, sulphur dioxide emission standards are mandatory only for Category-A thermal plants.

Of four such plants around Delhi -- NTPC Dadri, Mahatma Gandhi TPS (Jhajjar), Indira Gandhi STPS (Hisar) and Panipat TPS -- three have installed pollution-control systems, while the Panipat plant remains non-compliant. It has been given time until December 31, 2027 to meet the norms.

The RTI response also shows that neither monitoring, nor action has been initiated against any of these plants over non-compliance with pollution-checking regulations.

Amit Gupta, who filed the RTI, said the findings expose "serious enforcement failures" at a time when Delhi-NCR continues to endure hazardous air quality every winter.

Pointing to the regulatory gaps, he added that unchecked emissions from thermal power plants significantly contribute to Delhi's PM2.5 levels. "With Delhi breathing toxic air every winter, the absence of full-stack monitoring for nearly a decade is alarming. Enforcement has clearly failed," he said.

On Friday, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 349 at 4 pm, in the 'very poor' category. PTI NSM SMV ARB ARB