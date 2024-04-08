No state in India can compete with Andhra Pradesh in terms of welfare: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Darsi (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 8 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said here that no state government in India can compete with the YSRCP government in terms of providing welfare to the poor.

The YSRCP chief made this observation during an interaction with welfare pension beneficiaries near Darsi in Prakasam district as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) electioneering bus tour.

“There is no other state (government) in the country that can compete with the YSRCP government in terms of providing welfare measures to the poor,” Reddy asserted.

According to the CM, the state has been providing pensions to 66 lakh beneficiaries by "spending Rs 2,000 crore per month", without corruption or discrimination.

Comparing the state with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, he said they all spend far lower amounts than Andhra Pradesh.

He said the previous TDP government used to disburse pensions only to 39 lakh beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month and only two months prior to the 2019 polls, it raised the pension to Rs 2,000.

Reddy alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had worked as the CM for 14 long years but never thought about people.

The chief minister passed through Chintalacheruvu, Vinukonda, Vittamrajupalli and Savalyapuram on the 11th day of his election canvassing tour, and is scheduled to halt for the night at Gantavaripalem.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. PTI STH ANE