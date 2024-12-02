No state since Independence filled up 50,000 govt jobs in one year as we did: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday claimed that no state government in the country since Independence has recruited 50,000 employees in a single year, as the Congress-led dispensation in the state has achieved.

Speaking at an event to distribute appointment letters to 442 civil assistant surgeons and 24 food safety officers, Revanth Reddy accused the opposition BJP and BRS of "attempting to defame" his government through false propaganda.

"Since September 17, 1948, the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union, no state has recruited more than 50,000 government employees in a single year. For the first time, our government has created history by recruiting over 50,000 people, setting a new record for the country," he claimed.

Though job creation was one of the major planks of the Telangana statehood agitation, the previous BRS government failed to generate employment, he alleged.

He also claimed that the question papers of competitive exams announced by the BRS government were leaked, and many vacancies remained unfilled.

Appreciating the services of outgoing Telangana Public Service Commission (PSC) chief Mahender Reddy, a former DGP, for conducting various competitive exams in a foolproof manner, Reddy emphasised that the Congress government does not intend to turn the Commission into a "political rehabilitation centre." He pointed out that the previous BRS government had appointed individuals like a Deputy Tahsildar and a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) as PSC members. "I'm not criticizing them, but a section officer cannot select a district collector," he remarked.

Reddy further mentioned that, after a retired DGP, the government has now appointed a senior IAS officer as the chairman of the PSC.

Further attacking the BRS, Reddy said the previous regime had claimed that cultivating paddy would be suicidal, but the Congress government has now announced a Rs 500 bonus for the fine rice variety of paddy.

"This government will remain in power for 10 years. I assure you, cultivate the fine rice variety (instead of the coarse variety), and a Rs 500 bonus will be deposited in your accounts," he said.

Reddy alleged that the opposition BJP and BRS, who are trying to connect with the people, are focused on the upcoming panchayat elections and are not genuinely concerned about farmers' welfare.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said, "A person in Delhi, in his 11th year in office, promised to double farmers' income but had to apologise to them for introducing the 'black farm laws'." On BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy said, "The person who ruled for 10 years and discouraged paddy cultivation is now talking about the welfare of farmers." "They are trying to defame us. It is your responsibility to counter these attempts," he added.