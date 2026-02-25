No stray cattle will be seen roaming on MP streets after 2 years: State govt promises in assembly

Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday assured that no stray cattle will be seen roaming on the streets in the state after two years once new cow shelters are built and other necessary arrangements are put in place.

The government's assurance came after some Congress MLAs expressed concerns over road accidents caused by the stray cattle.

Congress MLA Ajay Singh and Kailash Kushwaha raised the issue through a calling attention motion and said the problem of stray cattle has become serious in Madhya Pradesh.

They said that despite the government spending crores of rupees on the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, approximately 10 lakh stray cattle are roaming the streets in the state, causing huge damage to farmers' crops, disrupting traffic on national highways and other roads, and increasing the incidence of accidents.

Singh alleged that due to the government's indifference, the problem is not being addressed effectively, due to which farmers and other people were facing immense hardships.

Replying to the motion, the State Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Lakhan Patel said the management of stray cattle is the responsibility of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in rural areas and the Urban and Housing Development Department in city areas, and that the concerned departments were taking continuous action.

In 2025, approximately 78,153 stray cattle were caught by the urban bodies in the state, and a collective fine of Rs 25,58,753 was imposed on the owners of these animals, he said.

A total of 3,040 cow shelters are operating in the state, including 2,325 under the Chief Minister's Cow Service Scheme, 703 by non-governmental organisations and 12 by urban bodies, he said.

Around 4.80 lakh stray cattle have been moved to the cow shelters, and their management is an ongoing process, he added.

The minister informed the House that the state government has approved the 'Establishment of Self-Reliant Cow Shelters in Madhya Pradesh State Policy-2025' with the aim of making such sheltering units self-reliant and creating employment opportunities, along with better management of destitute cattle.

He said that under this policy, a minimum of 130 acres of revenue land has been allocated for a self-reliant cow shelter (Kamadhenu Niwas) with a minimum capacity of 5,000 cattle, of which five acres can be used for commercial activities.

The grant amount for the maintenance of cattle available in cow shelters has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per head per day, according to the minister.

"Once new cow shelters are constructed and arrangements are made in the next two years, destitute cattle will not be seen on the streets. Trust me. After two years, not a single cow will be seen on the streets," Patel said.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that cow shelters need to be made commercially self-sufficient, as well as promoted through cow protection and service.

The country's first cow sanctuary was previously established in Shajapur, but more work still needs to be done in this area, he said.

A permanent solution to the problem will require serious efforts from the government and all stakeholders in coordination, Tomar added.