No strong alliance yet in TN to oppose DMK-led bloc: VCK chief

Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu), Feb 15 (PTI) VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday asserted that no strong or eligible bloc has yet emerged in Tamil Nadu to oppose the DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the upcoming assembly elections.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, led by the Lok Sabha MP, is a key constituent in the DMK-led SPA in the state.

"The AIADMK-led alliance (NDA) has scattered into various parties and is now in a state where they are struggling to come together. It has not yet even taken shape as a formal alliance," he claimed.

"In this situation, the practical truth is that a qualified alliance to oppose the DMK-led SPA has not yet been formed," Thirumavalavan told reporters here.

He further clarified that his party remains firmly committed to the DMK alliance to prevent right wing politics from taking root in Tamil Nadu and noted that seat-sharing negotiations are expected to begin on February 22.

The VCK chief also announced that over 100 Members of Parliament have signed a notice for a no confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker which has been submitted to the Secretary General.

He accused the BJP government of engaging in undemocratic actions by suspending opposition members and preventing even the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the House. Thirumavalavan expressed confidence that a formal announcement regarding the motion would be made when Parliament reconvenes on March 9 and termed the current parliamentary conduct as a "violation of democratic norms".

Regarding the state government Thirumavalavan urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to directly intervene and resolve the grievances of government employees and teachers who have been pushed back into a state of protest.

He specifically called for the regularisation of state-run liquor retailer TASMAC staff and a time scale pay structure emphasising that while the VCK seeks the eventual closure of liquor outlets, the workers must not be victimized in the interim.

He also advocated for equal pay for equal work for guest lecturers and secondary grade teachers, Thirumavalavan lauded Stalin's recent decision to provide a Rs 5,000 grant to 1.31 crore women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme as a strategic move to bypass attempts by the Sangh Parivar to "stall" the payments through legal challenges. He described the advance payment as a visionary step toward women's financial independence. PTI JR JR SA